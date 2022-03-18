Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain on and off all day Friday

Rain showers are spreading across the area this morning and you can expect on and off rain all day. A rain/snow mix remains possible well northwest of the Milwaukee Metro area. It's also going to be chilly and breezy. High temperatures will only be around 40 degrees and a northeast breeze gusting up to 30 mph will make it feel more like the 20s.

Rain continues tonight and some snow will start mixing in for everyone by tomorrow morning. Scattered rain and snow showers linger through the day on Saturday. Very little or no snow accumulation is expected in Milwaukee, but a couple inches of slushy snow is still possible well northwest of Milwaukee Metro.

Sunday is going to be a very nice first day of spring. We'll have welcome sunshine and temperatures in the 50s!

TODAY: Breezy and Chilly. Rain Likely. Rain/Snow Mix Far NW

High: 42

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Rainy and Breezy. Rain/Snow Mix NW

Low: 36

Wind: N 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Rain and Snow Showers. Total Rain 0.50-1.00" 1-2" Slushy Snow NW

High: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice

High: 55

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 46

TUESDAY: Cloudy with Chance Rain

High: 44