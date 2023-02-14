Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain moves in for Valentine's Day

Our first of two storms arrive today. Clouds increase throughout the morning ahead of rain in the afternoon, evening, and tonight. Winds gradually increase with gusts near 35 mph by tonight. High temperatures peak near 50°.

A few showers linger through early Wednesday morning, with overall rainfall around 0.10-0.25". Cloudy skies continue for the rest of the day with highs in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday.

The next storm moves Wednesday night/early Thursday. Like many storms this year, the track it takes across southeastern Wiscosnin will ultimately determine what we see. We'll be right on the divide between rain and snow with this storm, with snow more likely to the northwest than southeast. The latest guidance has most of southeastern Wisconsin seeing a few inches of snow. Plan now for potential travel impacts Thursday, but stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest forecast updates.

TUESDAY: Afternoon rain. Breezy

High: 50°

Wind: SE 10-20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Rain showers. Breezy

Low: 43°

Wind: SE/SW 20-25 G40 mph

WEDNESDAY: Few AM showers. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 48°

Wind: W 15-25 G40 mph

THURSDAY: Snow and rain. Breezy

High: 32°

Wind: NE 20-25 G40 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 25°

Wind: NW 10-15 G25 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds

High: 42°