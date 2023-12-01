Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain lakeside Friday; snow possible farther inland

Clouds have begun to stream northward into Wisconsin early Friday morning. An area of low-pressure has developed and tracked into the Midwest. Scattered showers and a band of wet snow may move into far SE Wisconsin from mid-late morning. Rain will be the dominant precip for lakeside counties. Wet snow could mix in with the rain farther West - where temperatures are cooler.

By afternoon, high-resolution models suggest a more robust area of wet snow across inland counties - leading to an inch or two of accumulation. If temperatures warm well-above freezing, then snow amounts will be lower. The wintry mix fades overnight - with lows dropping to near the freezing mark.

Saturday cloud cover keeps highs in the lower 40s before another round of wintry mix moves in on Sunday. Once again, accumulations remain light. Wet snow will be possible farther inland while rain is more likely for lakeshore counties.

A cloudy, but dry sky is back on Monday before a light round of rain/snow moves by on Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Rain Lakeside; Snow possible farther inland

Up to an inch accumulation

High: 40

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Rain/Snow Showers

Low: 36

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Rain/Snow Late

High: 41

SUNDAY: Rain Lakeside; Snow Possible Inland

Light Accumulation Possible

High: 42

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Rain/Snow

High: 40

