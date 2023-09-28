Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain finally moves out

As much as we needed and liked the rain, it just may have overstayed its welcome! SE Wisconsin has been registering rain for the last 3-4 days and we're still seeing sprinkles early Thursday morning. The area of low-pressure slowly churns to the East & it will continue to pull the moisture along with it. In the meantime, some light sprinkles remain in the forecast this morning and early afternoon - especially for those near the lakefront.

Cloud cover becomes more scattered this afternoon as highs warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. If you see more sunshine, highs will be warmer; more clouds means it'll be cooler!

Some clearing is expected tonight and that could allow lows to fall into the 50s. We'll be monitoring for any patchy fog that develops.

Sunshine makes a return tomorrow and sticks with us through the weekend. Highs will climb from the 70s to near 80 this weekend! The warm & dry trend continues into early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

Low: 63

Wind: E 10-15 mph

THURSDAY:

Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Ch. Sprinkles

High: 68

Wind: E 10 mph

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Pleasant

High: 74

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 81

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 84

