Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain expected all day Friday

Rain is moving in this morning and unfortunately will be with us for much of the day. No severe weather is expected, but we may see some heavy rain, especially southwest of Milwaukee. Much of southeast Wisconsin could pick up 1-2" of rain, with lighter amounts north. Most of the rain should be gone by 5pm.

Temperatures hang around 70 today but the humidity will be on the increase.

After a soggy Friday, the weekend rain chances are now looking slim. We'll keep a slight chance for showers and storms in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect some clouds at times and it's also going to be humid. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be near 80, but the humidity will make it feel warmer.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Likely. Ch. T-Storms. 1-2" Rain Possible, Less North

High: 72

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers

Low: 68

Wind: SE to NE 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 80

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 80

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Humid

High: 85

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot, and Humid

High: 90