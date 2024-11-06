Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain ends but still cloudy

The rain is done but we will still stay on the cloudier side today. We may see a few more peaks of sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Expect much lighter winds for today, too, out of the northwest.

Skies will clear out a bit more tonight giving us more sunshine Thursday as a high pressure shifts in. Highs will be in the upper 50s. We'll see another similar day on Friday with sunshine.

Our next system will arrive late Saturday into Saturday night bringing a quick chance for showers clearing Sunday morning. Overall, a rare stretch of steady fall temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly CloudyHigh: 55

Wind: NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 40

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 59

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers Late

High: 58

SUNDAY: AM Showers, Breezy

High: 63

