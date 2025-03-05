Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain changing to snow and falling temperatures

Plenty of rain continues to come down early this morning with most areas now exceeding one inch of rainfall since yesterday. Temperatures will stay in the 40s this morning with some dry breaks mixing in as the low pressure tracks overhead. Winds will start to pick up and switch out of the northwest causing cold air to collapse into this system. That will allow rain to change over to snow from northwest to southeast.

That switch to snow will happen earlier towards Fond Du lac and Dodge counties by the late morning hours into lunchtime. Most of the metro area will see that switch between 2pm to 5pm. It is not a surprise then that areas northwest of Milwaukee will see the highest chances for accumulation. Some melting will occur, but spots northwest of Milwaukee could see 1-3 inches of snow mainly towards Beaver Dam and Fond Du Lac. Everyone else will see a dusting up to an inch.

Winds will gust over 40 mph this evening into tonight as temperatures fall below freezing, we have a wind advisory from 2pm to midnight. Any leftover moisture on untreated roadways will freeze up with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Any leftover snow showers will come to an end early with clearing skies late.

More sunshine is back Thursday with highs near 40. We will watch a clipper system that could bring some snow showers near the state line Friday. Temperatures will start to warm back up heading into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers To PM Snow, Becoming Windy, Falling Temps, Some Accumulation (Highest Northwest)

High: 45 (32 by 6pm)

Wind: NW 10-25 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Showers End, Very Windy, Slippery Spots

Low: 24

Wind: NW 15-25 G 45 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy Early

High: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Light Snow South

High: 38

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Night Flurries

High: 42

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 49

