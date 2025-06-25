We are waking up to a few slow-moving, scattered showers this morning. Those will diminish over the next few hours, with only a small, isolated chance of rain for the rest of the daytime hours today. With a breeze from the northeast, we will see cooler highs in the 70s. Some spots southwest of Milwaukee might get a little warmer, near 80 degrees.

A complex of showers and thunderstorms will develop near La Crosse this evening. That area of rain and storms will weaken as it approaches but will arrive closer to midnight across southeastern Wisconsin. If it holds together enough, we could see some stronger straight-line winds.

When the on and off rain ends:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain chances continuing on and off

Some rain activity will be possible earlier in the day Friday as a weak cold front passes across the region. Friday afternoon into Saturday is looking nice and dry, with highs in the lower 80s. Make those weekend plans for Saturday, as we could see another round of storms later in the day on Sunday with warmer temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Sct. AM Showers Then Iso. PM Storm

High: 73

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Sct. Showers & Storms

Low: 64

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Scattered Storms

High: 83 Lake, 90 Inland

FRIDAY: Slight Ch. Storms, Mainly AM

High: 82

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 83

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Chance Storms

High: 89

