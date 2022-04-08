Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain and snow showers continue Friday

Friday morning, we are starting with scattered rain showers and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. This afternoon we will see a mix of rain and snow showers, with little to no snow accumulation expected. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40-degrees. It will feel a little cooler due to NW winds gusting up to 25 mph. Friday night a few isolated rain and snow showers continue, but any showers will come to an end overnight. Lows will fall to around 30-degrees.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with stubborn clouds persisting, especially for areas near the lake, inland we likely see a little more sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Sunday is partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Next week we will have on and off scattered showers with highs in the 50s. It will be a week where it stays a little cooler by the lake, a little warmer inland.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold with rain/snow mix

High: 42

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showersWind: NW 10-15 mph

Low: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy

High: 44

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 48

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with showers

High: 53

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers

High: 54