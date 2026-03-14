Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain and Snow on the Way

We have a strong storm system on the way that is going to come in a couple different waves. Any minor shift in the track will make quite a bit of difference in how much snow you could see. First of all, if you have anything to do during the day Saturday, you'll be just fine. Wind will not be a problem, we'll be dry and highs will top out in the upper 30s.

Tonight is the first wave of this system, and it will be relatively minor. We'll have a light wintry mix moving in as the night wears on. This will mainly be snow for our counties to the north along and north of HWY 33. Snow totals overnight should be only 1-3" around and north of HWY 33. South of there, any accumulation should be minor if anything.

The second wave of this system moves in late morning into the early afternoon as mainly rain. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder as this moves through. It will be windy and mild with highs in the upper 40s. Well to the northwest, there could be a little wintry mix at times.

WATCH: How much snow will we see on Sunday?

Rain and Snow on the Way

The main snow event gets here late Sunday night with most of the snow falling on Monday. Monday is going to be snowy and very windy with blowing snow as well. The farther you live to the northwest, the more snow you are going to see out of this. Areas near Milwaukee and Waukesha will end up between 3-6". Racine and Kenosha, only 2-4". Areas northwest of Milwaukee, 6-12" with those highest totals well to the northwest. Wind gusts will top out over 40 MPH out of the NNE with highs only in the mid 20s.

Once we get through this, Tuesday will be cold with highs in the low 20s.

We'll be doing plenty of melting by Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 into next weekend.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL FISH

TODAY: Increasing clouds.

High: 37.

Wind: SE 5-10 MPH

****WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 7PM SATURDAY - 10AM SUNDAY for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Ozaukee, Washington, and Sheboygan Counties***

TONIGHT: A wintry mix developing changing to rain, with mainly light snow north.

1-3" of snow north. Becoming windy.

Low: 32 and rising.

Wind: SE 10-20 gusting to 30 mph.

****WINTER STORM WATCH FROM 4PM SUNDAY - 7PM MONDAY for all of SE Wisconsin******

SUNDAY: Windy with showers developing and possiby a t'storm, Some Mix North

High: 48.

Wind: Bec. W 10-20 gusting to 35 mph.

SUN NITE: Very windy with rain or a t'storm ching to mainly snow late.

Los: 21.

Wind: N 15-30 gusting to 45 MPH.

MONDAY: Snowy and Windy. 4-6" Total MKE, 6-12" well to the northwest.

High: 26.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 23

WEDS: A chance of a few snow showers in the morning.

High: 38.

Check The Interactive Radar



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