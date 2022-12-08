Southeast Wisconsin weather: Quiet Thursday, wintry mix Friday

{***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE COUNTY FROM 12 A.M. TO 6 P.M. FRIDAY. 1-3" OF SNOW MIXED COULD CAUSE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELLING***}

Quiet weather Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 40°. This is all ahead of a storm that will bring rain, sleet, and snow across our area Friday. Precipitation will move in from the southwest around 3-6 a.m. Friday morning. Right from the start, we'll mainly see rain by Lake Michigan as temperatures will be above freezing, while inland areas can expect snow. Precipitation will become steady through the morning, bringing a wintry mix all the way to the lakefront and heavy, wet snow inland. Precipitation becomes lighter in the afternoon, with snow continuing inland, a wintry mix by the lakefront and the state light. Precipitation will end by 3-5 p.m.

Total snowfall will be <1" along Lake Michigan and the state line, with 1-3" possible inland, mainly along and west of the Kettle Moraine.

This weekend will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few rain and snow showers Saturday evening. Highs will stay in the low 40s. Another chance for a wintry mix comes Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 41

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix late

Low: 35

Wind: E 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Wintry mix. Breezy

Accumulation: <1" lakeside, 1-3" inland

High: 40

Wind: E 10-15 G20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for wintry mix late

Accumulation: little to none

High: 41

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 42

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 44

Wind: E 5-10 mph