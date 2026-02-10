Southeast Wisconsin weather: Quiet & mild

An area of low pressure is bringing snowfall to northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan this morning. Southern Wisconsin was largely spared from this winter weather. However, northwest winds have kicked in and temperatures are expected to fall a bit into Wednesday.

Mid- and high-level clouds are streaming over much of the state this morning. Clouds are expected to remain today with some filtered sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid- to upper 30s before falling overnight. Lows will drop into the lower 20s. Sunshine is back tomorrow, but it will be cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

A milder trend sets up for the late-week period. There is a very slight chance for a wintry mix overnight Wednesday into Thursday. This will largely stay to our west.

Highs in the 40s are expected Friday and Saturday. A storm system will stay to the south over the weekend, but a few rain or snow showers may clip the area overnight Saturday into Sunday.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild

High: 37

Wind: NW 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 23

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 41

