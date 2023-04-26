Southeast Wisconsin weather: Quiet and cool Wednesday

High pressure brings quiet weather, but still cooler temperatures Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s, 10°+ below average.

Warmer temperatures arrive Thursday with a southerly wind bumping temps near 60°. Winds may shift slightly in the afternoon to come off of Lake Michigan, keeping it slightly cooler along the lakefront. Temperatures climb back near 60° Friday, with more places staying slightly cooler by the lakefront and more inland spots climbing into the low 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy both days.

Rain showers return for the weekend as another storm moves through. Temperatures fall into the mid 50s Saturday and to near 50° Sunday



WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunnyHigh: 48°

Wind: NE/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 35°

Wind: S 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 59° lakefront...61° inland

Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny

High: 58° lakefront...65° inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Rain likely

High: 56°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Chance rain

High: 52°

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.