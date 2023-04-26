Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Quiet and cool Wednesday

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s, 10°+ below average
High pressure brings quiet weather, but still cooler temperatures Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s, 10°+ below average.
Warmer temperatures arrive Thursday with a southerly wind bumping temps near 60°. Winds may shift slightly in the afternoon to come off of Lake Michigan, keeping it slightly cooler along the lakefront. Temperatures climb back near 60° Friday, with more places staying slightly cooler by the lakefront and more inland spots climbing into the low 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy both days.

Rain showers return for the weekend as another storm moves through. Temperatures fall into the mid 50s Saturday and to near 50° Sunday

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunnyHigh: 48°
Wind: NE/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 35°
Wind: S 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 59° lakefront...61° inland
Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny
High: 58° lakefront...65° inland
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Rain likely
High: 56°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Chance rain
High: 52°

