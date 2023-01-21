Southeast Wisconsin weather: Quick chance of snow Saturday night

The gray & mild January continues this weekend. Although, there is a chance for some wintry weather late tonight.

High pressure keeps the weather calm over SE Wisconsin today - with highs near the freezing mark. A low-pressure system moves up from the Four Corners region & passes well South of Wisconsin.

Bands of snow will dart across the Midwest - leaving light accumulations. Snow showers will enter SE Wisconsin late tonight (after 9 p.m.). 1" accumulations are more likely at the state line. Some places north of Milwaukee may not see any snow at all.

Some hi-res models suggest some flurries may hold on thru the lunch hour on Sunday, but most of the snow will be over shortly after daybreak.

Clouds will gradually clear into Monday. Highs remain in the 30s for the beginning of the week.

The next chance for snow arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. Another system may clip Wisconsin and leave accumulations near the State Line. Stay tuned for updates!

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

High: 34

TONIGHT: Chance Snow Showers; 1" accumulation possible far SE

Low: 28

Wind: SW 5 mph

SUNDAY: Light Snow Ending Early; Gradual Clearing

High: 33

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 36

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 34

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 33