Strong thunderstorms have largely remained south of IL/WI State Line overnight. There is an outside chance for an isolated storm through daybreak, but the vast majority of SE Wisconsin will experience a lull in rain until the mid-morning hours. Although computer models have been diverging, there is a chance for showers/storms to fire up along an advancing cold front during the mid-late morning hours. Any storms that are able to form will be capable of producing hail.

If we're able to miss out on storms this morning, attention turns to any storms that develop near the cold front as it passes this afternoon. Without morning storm activity, later storms could take advantage of unused energy. Again, the strongest storms would be capable of producing hail. Winds shift out of the North late today. After a brief warm up into the lower and mid-60s, temperatures crash to the 30s overnight.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Possible strong storms

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Possible strong storms

A mainly cloudy sky is forecast for Wednesday. There is a slight chance of rain late in the day. Storm Team 4 is monitoring a widespread rain event for Thursday. The incoming low-pressure system has shifted Northward. A wintry mix cannot be ruled out far NW of Milwaukee early Thursday morning. Some slick travel is possible into central Wisconsin. However, mostly rain will fall for the rest of the area. 1-2" of rainfall is expected by the time the rain exits late Thursday.

After a lull in rainfall on Friday, the rain returns overnight into Saturday. Easter Sunday is looking dry!

TUESDAY: Chance Storms; Falling PM Temps

High: 65

Wind: NE to N 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 33

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cool; Chance PM Rain/Snow Mix

High: 40

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Rain Likely; Windy

High: 61

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 54

SATURDAY: Rain Showers Likely

High: 54

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