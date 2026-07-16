Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is in the community today at Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee to speak with students at a summer aerospace camp about aviation and meteorology.

WATCH: Get the latest updates on the wildfire smoke

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Poor air quality, smoke lingers

Yesterday’s lake breeze brought some heat relief, but also brought in the wildfire smoke. Air quality has dropped to very unhealthy (purple) levels across southeast Wisconsin Thursday morning. An Air Quality Alert continues until at least noon, but will likely be extended.

Highs climb into the mid-80s at the lakefront, with near-90 highs farther inland. There is a slight chance for a few showers to pop up this evening and move eastward overnight. Lows drop into the lower 70s.

High-resolution models show much of the smoke pushing back to the east on Friday. We expect improvement in air quality throughout the afternoon. Highs jump back into the 90s for Friday and Saturday.

A cold front brings the chance for a few showers and storms on Saturday. Smoke may still be lingering around the Great Lakes later in the weekend, so stay tuned for updates.

After some rain on Monday, cooler and drier conditions are forecast for the middle of next week.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

THURSDAY: Smoky & Hazy; Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Shower/Storm

High: 84 Lake 90 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Smoke; Slight Chance Shower

Low: 72

Wind: E 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 92

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 92

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83 Lake 87 Inland

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy

High: 87

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