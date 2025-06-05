Very low air quality continues this morning as wildfire smoke remains near the surface. An air quality alert extends until noon today but could be pushed further into the afternoon. If it weren’t for the smoke, it would be a fantastic day to get outside. Highs will be near 70 along the lake, with mid-70s inland. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

When we could see our next rain chances:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Poor air quality

There is only a small chance for a rain shower on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. The best chance will be later in the day north of I-94. Expect more clouds than sun on Saturday before a cold front arrives Sunday, bringing a good chance for showers and storms. Some rain chances will linger with that low pressure into Monday. After that, we’re looking at a very nice stretch of weather next week, with plenty of 70s.

THURSDAY: Smoke and Haze, Mostly Sunny

High: 70 Lake, 75 Inland

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 55

Wind: N 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers (mainly north)

High: 68 Lake, 73 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy

High: 65 Lake, 72 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms Likely

High: 73

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Chance

High: 69

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.