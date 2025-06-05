Southeast Wisconsin weather: Poor air quality

Very low air quality continues this morning as wildfire smoke remains near the surface. An air quality alert extends until noon today but could be pushed further into the afternoon. If it weren’t for the smoke, it would be a fantastic day to get outside. Highs will be near 70 along the lake, with mid-70s inland. Winds will be light out of the northeast.
When we could see our next rain chances:
There is only a small chance for a rain shower on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. The best chance will be later in the day north of I-94. Expect more clouds than sun on Saturday before a cold front arrives Sunday, bringing a good chance for showers and storms. Some rain chances will linger with that low pressure into Monday. After that, we’re looking at a very nice stretch of weather next week, with plenty of 70s.
THURSDAY: Smoke and Haze, Mostly Sunny
High: 70 Lake, 75 Inland
Wind: NE 10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 55
Wind: N 5 mph
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers (mainly north)
High: 68 Lake, 73 Inland
SATURDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy
High: 65 Lake, 72 Inland
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms Likely
High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Chance
High: 69
