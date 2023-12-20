Southeast Wisconsin weather: Plenty of sunshine today, temps in the 50 later in the week

After a chilly start to the week temperatures will climb above average once again. That starts today with plenty of sunshine, lighter winds and highs in the low 40s.

Enjoy the sunshine today, there won't be much heading towards the weekend. In fact, clouds will start to increase tonight giving us mostly cloudy skies for Thursday, the first day of winter. Rain chances will move in Thursday night into Friday. A quick break on Sunday with cloudy skies then another round of rain Christmas Eve into Christmas day. High temperatures will likely push towards the low 50s this weekend!



WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild High: 42

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 34

Wind: E 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Rain At Night

High: 44

FRIDAY: Cloudy With Rain Showers

High: 45

SATURDAY: Cloudy With A Few Early Morning Showers

High: 49

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy With A Few Afternoon Showers

High: 52

