Southeast Wisconsin weather: plenty of sunshine this weekend as temps warm up

Today will still feel chilly with temperatures in the teens. But there will be plenty of sunshine this weekend with even warmer temperatures next week.
Light fluffy snow is clearing the state this morning with a few lingering flurries. Temperatures will be in the teens this afternoon, but a breezy wind will make it feel colder. It will be cold tonight with clearing skies and that breeze continuing. Temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills below zero. Wind chill advisories have been issued to our west, but do not include southeastern Wisconsin.

Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend with high temperatures in the teens on Saturday and low 20s on Sunday. Warmer temperatures will build for next week. Highs will constantly range from the mid 30s to low 40s with overnight lows staying mild too.

We will see our next surge of moisture on the leading edge of this mild air mass. With cold air in place and snow on the ground this might keep things cold enough for some wet snow accumulations and even a bit of freezing rain at times. We will need to watch things Monday night into Tuesday.

FRIDAY:      Chance Snow Showers Early, Breezy            High: 16
            Wind: NW 10-20 mph G 25

TONIGHT:    Clearing skies, Cold
            Low: 4
            Wind: NW 10-20 mph G 25

SATURDAY:   Mostly Sunny
            High: 17

SUNDAY:     Mostly Sunny
            High: 22

MONDAY:    Mostly Cloudy and Mix Late
            High: 35

TUESDAY:    Mix of Snow/Rain/Freezing Rain
            High: 37

Report a typo

