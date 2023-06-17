Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Plenty of sunshine this weekend

cPatchy fog &amp; mist is rolling around SE Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Low temperatures have dipped into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunshine returns today with highs climbing into the mid 70s - lower 80s. High-pressure remains in control for much of the next 7-days. Canadian wildfire smoke is still drifting over the Midwest. Expect today's sunshine to be filtered &amp; a bit hazy.
and last updated 2023-06-17 09:02:15-04

Patchy fog & mist is rolling around SE Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Low temperatures have dipped into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunshine returns today with highs climbing into the mid 70s - lower 80s. High-pressure remains in control for much of the next 7-days. Canadian wildfire smoke is still drifting over the Midwest. Expect today's sunshine to be filtered & a bit hazy.

An area of low-pressure will pass just South of Wisconsin late Sunday into Monday. Additional cloud cover is expected. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower/thunderstorm during this period. A mix of Sun & clouds remains in place on Monday. Sunshine is back by Tuesday and sticks around through the end of the week. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s throughout the upcoming work week.

SATURDAY: Sunny and BeautifulHigh: 75 Lake 80 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear             
Low:  58
Wind:  SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:  Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Shower
High: 74 Lake 83 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Sunny
High:  77

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.