Southeast Wisconsin weather: Plenty of sunshine this weekend

Patchy fog & mist is rolling around SE Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Low temperatures have dipped into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunshine returns today with highs climbing into the mid 70s - lower 80s. High-pressure remains in control for much of the next 7-days. Canadian wildfire smoke is still drifting over the Midwest. Expect today's sunshine to be filtered & a bit hazy.

An area of low-pressure will pass just South of Wisconsin late Sunday into Monday. Additional cloud cover is expected. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower/thunderstorm during this period. A mix of Sun & clouds remains in place on Monday. Sunshine is back by Tuesday and sticks around through the end of the week. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s throughout the upcoming work week.



SATURDAY: Sunny and BeautifulHigh: 75 Lake 80 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 58

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 74 Lake 83 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 77

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

