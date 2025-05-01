Lots of rain is filling in across southern Wisconsin this morning as a low pressure system tracks from near St. Louis to Chicago. That puts us in a favorable area for a large band of rain for most of the morning hours today. The steady rainfall will end before this afternoon, but cloudy skies and a few rain showers will still be possible. Overall, a soaking 0.75 to 1 inch of rainfall will be common. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 40s north to mid-50s south.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with just an isolated rain shower or two, and lows will be in the 40s. A weak wave of energy on the backside of the low pressure system will keep skies cloudy and maintain the chance for a few rain showers on Friday. Skies are expected to clear out for the weekend, with lots of sunshine on Saturday, although it will be a cool day, especially near the lake. Temperatures will get warmer heading into Sunday.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Plenty of rain this morning

A low pressure system will stall to our southeast this weekend. Some of that energy might work back west Sunday night into Monday, bringing some small rain chances. More 60s and fewer 50s look likely for next week.



THURSDAY: Rain Likely, Especially Early

High: 52

Wind: NE-NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Shower

Low: 43

Wind: E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Few Sct. Showers

High: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 51 Lake, 59 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Slight Ch. At Night

High: 58 Lake, 66 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Shower

High: 59 Lake, 67 Inland

