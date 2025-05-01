Southeast Wisconsin weather: Plenty of rain this morning

Lots of rain is filling in across southern Wisconsin this morning as a low pressure system tracks from near St. Louis to Chicago. That puts us in a favorable area for a large band of rain for most of the morning hours today. The steady rainfall will end before this afternoon, but cloudy skies and a few rain showers will still be possible. Overall, a soaking 0.75 to 1 inch of rainfall will be common. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 40s north to mid-50s south.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with just an isolated rain shower or two, and lows will be in the 40s. A weak wave of energy on the backside of the low pressure system will keep skies cloudy and maintain the chance for a few rain showers on Friday. Skies are expected to clear out for the weekend, with lots of sunshine on Saturday, although it will be a cool day, especially near the lake. Temperatures will get warmer heading into Sunday.
How long the rain lasts:
A low pressure system will stall to our southeast this weekend. Some of that energy might work back west Sunday night into Monday, bringing some small rain chances. More 60s and fewer 50s look likely for next week.
THURSDAY: Rain Likely, Especially Early
High: 52
Wind: NE-NW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Shower
Low: 43
Wind: E 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Few Sct. Showers
High: 54
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 51 Lake, 59 Inland
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Slight Ch. At Night
High: 58 Lake, 66 Inland
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Shower
High: 59 Lake, 67 Inland
