Southeast Wisconsin weather: Picture-perfect Mother's Day; Watching for mid-week rain/storms

The perfect Mother's Day isn't complete without a great forecast! Highs climb into the 60s & 70s today under sunny skies. Rain doesn't return to southern Wisconsin until mid-week.

Temperatures are quickly warming from overnight lows in the 30s and 40s to reach the 60s and 70s across southeastern Wisconsin today.

Areas farther from Lake Michigan could see temperatures climb into the mid-70s as high pressure continues moving eastward.

The shifting pressure system will bring more southerly winds in the coming days, pushing Monday's high temperatures into the upper 60s and upper 70s.

Tuesday will bring scattered cloud cover and light, hit-and-miss showers moving up from the south.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an early severe weather outlook for Thursday, indicating a chance of strong to severe storms across the Great Lakes and Midwest.

Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest on Thursday's storm outlook!

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SUNDAY: Sunny and BeautifulHigh: 62 Lake 74 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Mild

Low: 47

Wind: E 3-5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 68 Lake 78 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers

High: 67 Lake 76 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

THURSDAY: Chance Thunderstorms

High: 74

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.