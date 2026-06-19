Southeast Wisconsin weather: Picture-perfect Friday

Picture-perfect Milwaukee weather kicks off the weekend! Sunshine is back for most of today as highs climb into the mid-70s.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible late this evening. Overnight lows drop into the mid/upper 50s.

Sunshine is back tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s.

An area of low-pressure will pass to the South of Wisconsin on Sunday. Scattered showers may clip the southern two tiers of counties in the state. The best rain chances will be near and South of I-94. Below-normal high temperatures continue into early next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 76

Wind: W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy

Low: 57

Wind: W 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

SUNDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 70

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

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