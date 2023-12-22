Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Patchy morning fog and mist give way to afternoon showers

Expect showers later in the morning and through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s.
and last updated 2023-12-22 06:54:01-05

Patchy fog & mist have been rolling along the lakefront early Friday morning. Scattered showers roll in from the SW later this morning and continue through the afternoon. The best chance for measurable rainfall (up to 0.25") will be near and South of I-94. Rain reaches Milwaukee by mid-afternoon. 

Showers taper off late tonight & may leave some patchy fog early in the morning. Highs today climb into the upper 40s. Overnight lows will drop to around 40-degrees.

After a break in the rainfall over the weekend, scattered showers are back late on Christmas Eve and continue into Christmas Day. Rounds of scattered showers will make for a damp holiday. Rainfall continues into Tuesday before colder air switches rain over to a wintry mix on Wednesday.

FRIDAY:      Early Mist/Fog; Showers Likely; Up to 0.25" rainfall            High: 47
            Wind: SE 5 mph

TONIGHT:    Early Showers; Chance Patchy Fog
            Low: 41
            Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy and Mild
            High: 48

SUNDAY:     Cloudy & Mild; Chance Late Shower
            High: 53

MONDAY:    Cloudy, Windy, and Rainy
            High: 50

TUESDAY:    Rain Likely
            High: 50

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.