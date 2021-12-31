***A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties from 12 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. 4-8" of snow is expected with north winds 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Blowing and drifting snow is likely.***

Flurries and light drizzle Thursday night have lead to wet roadways Friday morning. With temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, patchy ice is possible for Friday morning's commute. Most of Friday will be cloudy, but we have a better chance to see some sunbreaks. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. As we move into Friday evening a quick passing front will bring some light freezing drizzle across the area, which could create slick driving conditions between 4-8 p.m. tonight. Drive carefully if heading out for New Year's Eve.

As we enter 2022, we're looking at our first good snowstorm. Models have been fairly consistent on the track of the storm and expected snow totals. With the latest information, expect snow to start after midday Saturday and continue through early Sunday morning. Snow will be south of Milwaukee towards the lakefront, with a little enhancement of snowfall from the lake. The latest forecasted totals as of Friday morning are: 5-8" for Milwuakee, Racine, and Kenosha counties, 3-6" for Jefferson, Waukesha, Washington, and Ozaukee counties, and 1-4" for Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties. **Expect these forecasted snowfall totals to change as we get closer to Saturday and the track of the storm is refined.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light Freezing drizzle in the evening

High: 38

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 25

Wind: N 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Snow. Windy

High: 38

Wind: N 15-25 G35 mph

SUNDAY: Becoming sunny. Breezy

High: 18...Wind chill: 0

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 25

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny

High: 35