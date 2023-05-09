Southeast Wisconsin weather: Patchy fog Tuesday morning, then sunny skies

High pressure builds in today and will bring us mostly sunny skies (after some patchy dense fog) through Thursday. Today also starts the pattern of "cooler by the lake" as Lake Michigan is currently around 43°. Highs will be in the low 60s by the lake Tuesday and near 70° inland, in the upper 60s by the lake Wednesday and in the mid 70s inland, and near 70° by the lake Thursday, and near 80° inland.

Rain showers return Friday and continue through next weekend as a storm system develops across the region. Showers should be scattered enough that we'll get some stretches of drier weather this week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s this weekend.



TUESDAY: Patchy fog. Mostly sunnyHigh: 63° Lake...70° Inland

Wind: N/E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 45°

Wind: Light mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 68° Lake...75° Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 70° Lake...80° Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Showers

High: 65° Lake...76° Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Showers

High: 65° Lake...70° Inland

