Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Patchy fog to start with warmer temperatures ahead

Clouds have briefly thinned out over Wisconsin — allowing temperatures to cool into the lower and mid-30s. Patchy fog has developed across central Wisconsin and areas NW of Milwaukee. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan & Washington Counties until 9a.
Cloud cover is back overhead today as highs climb into the mid-40s.
Southerly winds usher in warmer air tomorrow — bringing highs into the lower-mid 50s. Sunshine is back during the late week as another weather system passes to the South. Highs remain in the lower-mid 50s. The weekend is looking sunny & mild — not much in the way of tracking snow for the Gun Deer Hunt season.
WEDNESDAY: AM Patchy Fog; Mostly Cloudy
High: 45
Wind: E 5 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 38
Wind: SW 5 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Sprinkle
High: 53
FRIDAY: Mostly Suny
High: 50
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 50
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 53
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.