Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Patchy fog to start with warmer temperatures ahead

Clouds have briefly thinned out over Wisconsin — allowing temperatures to cool into the lower and mid-30s. Patchy fog has developed across central Wisconsin and areas NW of Milwaukee. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan & Washington Counties until 9a.

Cloud cover is back overhead today as highs climb into the mid-40s.

Southerly winds usher in warmer air tomorrow — bringing highs into the lower-mid 50s. Sunshine is back during the late week as another weather system passes to the South. Highs remain in the lower-mid 50s. The weekend is looking sunny & mild — not much in the way of tracking snow for the Gun Deer Hunt season.

WEDNESDAY: AM Patchy Fog; Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 38

Wind: SW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Sprinkle

High: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly Suny

High: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

