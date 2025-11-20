Southeast Wisconsin weather: Patchy drizzle expected most of Thursday

Low clouds have spread over most of Wisconsin during the overnight hours. Some patchy drizzle has also been observed across the area. Low visibility is possible with any patchy drizzle. The low clouds will begin clearing out a bit later this afternoon, but the chance for sprinkles/drizzle will continue throughout the day. A cold front will clear out any stubborn cloud cover/drizzle tonight — allowing for some clearing to take place. After highs top out in the upper 40s - lower 50s, lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Sunshine breaks through the clouds tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s.

An overall quiet pattern takes us into the beginning of the Wisconsin Gun Deer Hunt season! Temperatures turn more mild on Sunday - with highs in the mid-50s.

The next best chance of rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday. Widespread rain is expected.

Cooler than normal temperatures are forecast around the Thanksgiving Holiday. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild; Slight Chance Sprinkle/Drizzle

High: 50

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 37

Wind: SW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 53

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Showers

High: 51

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.