Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly sunny Monday with highs near 40

Watch out for slick/slippery spots - especially on untreated roadways farther away from Lake Michigan. Highs climb toward 40 degrees.
Clouds remain overhead early Monday across SE Wisconsin. We've got another pause in the wintry weather for today, but overnight temps may have allowed a few places to refreeze. Watch out for slick/slippery spots - especially on untreated roadways farther away from Lake Michigan. Highs climb toward 40 degrees.

A clipper system is still on track to impact portions of southern Wisconsin tonight. Light snow overspreads south-central & SW Wisconsin after 9 p.m. and moves out before sunrise. Light snow accumulations of up to an inch are possible. This snowfall has trended a bit farther South, so areas near Lake Michigan may not see much snow at all. Again, accumulations will remain fairly minor. Northerly winds on Tuesday could generate some lake-effect drizzle right at the lake front.

Highs gradually warm throughout the week. 50s are possible by Thursday & Friday.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring another winter weather system towards next Sunday. The track of this system is changing daily so stay tuned for updates!

MONDAY: Partly SunnyHigh: 40
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Snow
Low: 32
Wind: N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Light Morning Snow
Accum: Less than 1"
High: 41

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 50

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 54

