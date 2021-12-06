Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly sunny Monday, Wind Advisory in effect

{***A Wind Advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all of southeast Wisconsin. Winds will be west 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Unsecured items may be blown away. Snapped tree limbs may cause power outages***}

After a messy Sunday with rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow, Monday will be drier but not necessarily more enjoyable. Winds will be strong out of the west 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. as gusty winds may cause unsecured items to blow away, or tree limbs to snap onto powerlines and cause power outages.

Air temperatures will start near freezing today and drop into the low 20s by dinnertime, but with the wind temperatures will feel more like the teens early and single digits in the evening.

Winds will weaken overnight, and skies will clear. Temperatures will drop to near 10° towards the lakefront and single digits inland for the coldest start to the year, so far, Tuesday morning. Temperatures will struggle to climb any higher than the mid 20s Tuesday afternoon, as skies will be cloudy ahead of a few flurries late in the day.

We'll have chance for a wintry mix Thursday afternoon and Friday night, but the track of both storms is still uncertain.

TODAY: Partly sunny, windy

High: 32 in the morning, 22 by the evening

Wind: WNW 15-25 G45 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Windy early

Low: 10

Wind: NW 5-15 G25 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon flurries

High: 24

Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny

High: 30

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon wintry mix

High: 40

Wind: S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Wintry mix late

High: 43

