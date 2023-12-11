Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly sunny Monday, highs in the upper 30s

Areas of clouds have stuck around last night into this morning. Expect those areas of clouds to gradually clear heading into this afternoon. Highs will be near normal in the upper 30s.

Plenty of sunshine but a chilly Tuesday with wind chills in the 20s throughout the day. Actual air temperatures will reach towards the mid to upper 30s.

Overall, a nice December week of weather continues for the rest of the work week. More sunshine will continue Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will also warm during this time from the upper 30s on Wednesday to the mid 40s on Thursday.

Mid to upper 40s are likely to continue into the weekend. Only the isolated chance for a rain shower or two late Friday into Saturday morning as a weak disturbance passes over the state.



MONDAY: Partly sunnyHigh: 38

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 29

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy

High: 37

WEDNESDAY: A Few clouds

High: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, shower chance late

High: 47

