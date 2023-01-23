Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly sunny Monday, highs in the 30s

After some light snow this weekend, we'll have a quiet start to the workweek before more chances for snow. Expect partly sunny skies Monday, with southwesterly winds picking up in the afternoon peaking near 15-20 mph, with gusts near 35 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s, with wind chills in the mid 20s.

Winds will weaken, but dry weather continues Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 30s.

A winter storm will slide to our southeast Wednesday, bringing another chance for a light snow across the area. Snow will begin in the early morning hours Wednesday and continue through Wednesday night. 1", possibly 2", of snow is expected. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

We'll have another chance for snow Friday with a quick clipper, followed by another storm systems this weekend.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy

High: 35°

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Iso. light snow. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

Low: 27°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny

High: 36°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Light snow. Breezy

Accum: 1-2"

High: 34°

Wind: E 10-15 G25 mph

THURSDAY: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 31°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow. Breezy

High: 34°

