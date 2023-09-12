Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy Tuesday, chance of afternoon showers

Scattered showers have come to an end across SE Wisconsin, but clouds remain overhead. They have kept temperatures from dropping into the 40s, so we're starting off from the 50s this morning.

Clouds are expected to filter out later this morning and into the afternoon - allowing a bit of sunshine for parts of the area. Highs will only top out in the mid 60s.

Another round of scattered showers arrives in southern Wisconsin late this evening and overnight. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out.

A few showers may hold over into the overnight period. Lows drop into the mid 50s.

After morning clouds, sunshine returns by Wednesday afternoon, but cool northerly winds will keep highs in the 60s.

Winds turn southerly as high-pressure moves East late in the week. Highs will climb back into the 70s with some inland spots nearing 80-degrees by Friday.

There is a slight chance for showers late Saturday into Sunday as highs fall back into the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers High: 66

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 54

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance AM Shower; Becoming Sunny

High: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

FRIDAY: Sunny & Warm

High: 76

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Sunny

High: 74

