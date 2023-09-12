Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy Tuesday, chance of afternoon showers

Poster image (2).jpg
TMJ4
Poster image (2).jpg
and last updated 2023-09-12 06:24:31-04

Scattered showers have come to an end across SE Wisconsin, but clouds remain overhead. They have kept temperatures from dropping into the 40s, so we're starting off from the 50s this morning.

Clouds are expected to filter out later this morning and into the afternoon - allowing a bit of sunshine for parts of the area. Highs will only top out in the mid 60s. 

Another round of scattered showers arrives in southern Wisconsin late this evening and overnight. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. 

A few showers may hold over into the overnight period. Lows drop into the mid 50s. 

After morning clouds, sunshine returns by Wednesday afternoon, but cool northerly winds will keep highs in the 60s. 

Winds turn southerly as high-pressure moves East late in the week. Highs will climb back into the 70s with some inland spots nearing 80-degrees by Friday. 

There is a slight chance for showers late Saturday into Sunday as highs fall back into the lower 70s. 

TUESDAY:     Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers            High: 66
            Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:     Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy
            Low: 54
            Wind: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance AM Shower; Becoming Sunny
            High: 66

THURSDAY:   Mostly Sunny
            High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

FRIDAY:     Sunny & Warm
            High: 76

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Sunny
            High: 74

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.