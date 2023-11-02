Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy Monday, highs near 50 degrees

Overnight lows have tumbled back into the 30s across SE Wisconsin. Stubborn cloud cover has kept the numbers a bit warmer, but a few upper 20s are possible by sunrise. Sunshine mixes with cloud cover today as highs near 50 degrees. SW winds bring in the mild air.

Clouds remain overhead tonight and into tomorrow. A brief upper-level wave may trigger a quick sprinkle or two early Friday. Most will stay dry.

The weekend is also mainly dry, but a few showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday. Highs stay in the 50s.

Another round of showers is likely on Monday with highs nearing 60-degrees. A cooler trend sets in by the middle of next week with slight chances of rain for Tuesday & Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy High: 50

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 40

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Sprinkle

High: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Mild; Chance Late Rain

High: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Rain

High: 56

MONDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 60

