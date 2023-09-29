Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy Friday, warm weekend with lots of sun

Friday morning we are seeing areas of dense fog across inland locations, with low clouds lingering for much of the area. This afternoon clouds and fog will break up and we will finally see some sunshine! Highs today will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Expect to see lots of sunshine over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s lakeside, with upper 70s and low 80s inland.

Dry and warm weather continues next week Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday or Thursday of next week a cold front will move through bringing showers and a cool down.



FRIDAY: Morning clouds and fog, then partly cloudyHigh: 70

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 60

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 77

SUNDAY: Sunny

High: 79

MONDAY: Sunny

High: 81

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 81

