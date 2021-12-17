Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy Friday, highs in the 30s

Quiet, but typical, December weather has returned to southeast Wisconsin. Skies will be partly cloudy today and temperatures in the 30s.

A storm system will track to our south late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Some very light snow or wintry mix may develop across the area, but little or no accumulation is expected.

The rest of the weekend, starting Saturday afternoon, is looking pretty good, and we should see a lot more sunshine on Sunday.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday hold steady in the middle 30s. Next week there is a small chance for light snow on Tuesday and maybe a wintry mix on Christmas Eve, but the odds of a White Christmas aren't looking great.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 36

Wind: W to NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Light Snow/Mix Late

Low: 31

Wind: NE 10 mph

SATURDAY: Slight Ch. Light Snow Early. Mostly Cloudy

High: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 35

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Snow

High: 34

