Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy Friday, highs in the 30s

Quiet, typical December weather returns
items.[0].videoTitle
Quiet, but typical, December weather has returned to southeast Wisconsin. Skies will be partly cloudy today and temperatures in the 30s.
and last updated 2021-12-17 06:17:41-05

Quiet, but typical, December weather has returned to southeast Wisconsin. Skies will be partly cloudy today and temperatures in the 30s.

A storm system will track to our south late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Some very light snow or wintry mix may develop across the area, but little or no accumulation is expected.

The rest of the weekend, starting Saturday afternoon, is looking pretty good, and we should see a lot more sunshine on Sunday.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday hold steady in the middle 30s. Next week there is a small chance for light snow on Tuesday and maybe a wintry mix on Christmas Eve, but the odds of a White Christmas aren't looking great.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 36
Wind: W to NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Light Snow/Mix Late
Low: 31
Wind: NE 10 mph

SATURDAY: Slight Ch. Light Snow Early. Mostly Cloudy
High: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 35

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild
High: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Snow
High: 34

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.