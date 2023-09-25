Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy and humid Monday, with a chance of showers

Showers have developed to our west overnight and a few of these showers may push into Southeast Wisconsin later this morning. Most of today should still be dry.

High temperatures will be around 70 degrees, with an east breeze off of the lake. Humidity is also back on the increase, which will increase our chances of rain tomorrow.

We'll likely have numerous showers and storms tomorrow and a few showers may linger into Wednesday. We dry out the second half of the week and temperatures heat up again into this coming weekend. Summer is not over yet!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Ch. Showers/Storms.

High: 72

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Muggy. Ch. Showers/Storms

Low: 66

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Likely

High: 70

WEDS: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 70

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75 Lake 81 Inland

