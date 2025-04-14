Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudy and breezy Monday, highs near 60

A dry cold front is moving through this morning with temperatures starting off very mild. Behind the front winds will start to pick up and get gusty into this afternoon. We could see gusts over 40 mph at times. Colder air will slowly work in from the west, but with sunshine highs will climb towards the upper 50s to near 60.

Watch: Wind gusts over 40 MPH at times Monday:

Storm Team 4 morning update for Monday, April 14

Breezy winds and cooler temperatures continue into tonight. A quick wave of energy will bring the chance for a few rain showers and maybe a couple wet snowflakes late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Those will wrap up early with more afternoon sunshine and highs near 50 for Tuesday. Still very breezy with gusts over 35 mph.

Much lighter winds for Wednesday with lots of sunshine. It will start off cool near freezing then we will warm near 50 degrees in the afternoon. Another system will build to our southwest Thursday into Friday bringing mild temperatures but also a good chance for scattered showers and storms.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, BreezyHigh: 60

Wind: W 15-25 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers Late (Some Wet Snowflakes Possible)

Low: 38

Wind: WNW 15-25 G 35 mph

TUESDAY: Few Showers Early, Afternoon Sun, Breezy

High: 50

Wind: NW 15-25 G 35 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 49

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Ch. T-Showers

High: 57

FRIDAY: Showers & Storms

High: 65

