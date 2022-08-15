Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudly, temps in the 70s on Monday

Skies remain partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 60s lakeside and upper 50s inland.
We'll have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. The humidity is also down from the weekend.
and last updated 2022-08-15 06:41:10-04

Sunshine finally broke out late Sunday and nice weather will carry over into today. We'll have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. The humidity is also down from the weekend. Skies remain partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 60s lakeside and upper 50s inland.

It'll be a quiet work week overall as temperatures slowly rise. We work our way back up to around 80 by Wednesday. The upcoming weekend forecast is looking pretty unsettled. The first round of potential storms arrives Friday night followed by more showers and storms likely on Saturday and Sunday. It probably won't be a washout but enough of a rain chance to keep tabs on the forecast all week to adjust outdoor plans.

TODAY:      
Partly Cloudy          
High: 75         
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    
Partly Cloudy         
Low: 65 Inland: 58       
Wind: N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY:    
Mostly Sunny      
High: 78

WEDNESDAY:  
Mostly Sunny      
High: 80

THURSDAY:   
Mostly Sunny       
High: 82

FRIDAY:     
Partly Cloudy and Warm. Ch. T-Storms Late      
High: 85

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.