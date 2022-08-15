Southeast Wisconsin weather: Partly cloudly, temps in the 70s on Monday

Sunshine finally broke out late Sunday and nice weather will carry over into today. We'll have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. The humidity is also down from the weekend. Skies remain partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 60s lakeside and upper 50s inland.

It'll be a quiet work week overall as temperatures slowly rise. We work our way back up to around 80 by Wednesday. The upcoming weekend forecast is looking pretty unsettled. The first round of potential storms arrives Friday night followed by more showers and storms likely on Saturday and Sunday. It probably won't be a washout but enough of a rain chance to keep tabs on the forecast all week to adjust outdoor plans.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy

High: 75

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Low: 65 Inland: 58

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 78

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 80

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 82

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Warm. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 85

