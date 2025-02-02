Southeast Wisconsin weather: Overnight snow melts fast; mild Sunday afternoon

Overnight snow has departed southern Wisconsin - leaving some light freezing drizzle in its wake. Slick and slippery roads are a concern this morning, but quickly increasing temperatures will allow for a fast snow melt. A warm front lifts into southern Wisconsin late this morning. Southerly winds will boost temperatures into the lower and mid-40s.

Meanwhile, another mid-level disturbance tracks across the upper Midwest. Snow enters central and northern Wisconsin overnight. While most of the precip stays North, light snow may clip Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties. Light rain showers may mix in farther South towards Milwaukee. Some patchy fog cannot be ruled out given the extra moisture around. Lows dip into the lower and mid-30s.

Clouds remain overhead on Monday as highs hover in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs fall into the 20s on Tuesday.

Another round of wintry mix is looking possible late Wednesday into Thursday. The track of the low-pressure system is still shifting, so stay tuned for updates!

SUNDAY: AM Snow/Freezing Drizzle, Cloudy AfternoonHigh: 44

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Wintry Mix (esp. North of I-94)

Low: 35

Wind: SW 3-5 mph

MONDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 41

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 29

WEDNESDAY: Chance Wintry Mix

High: 33

THURSDAY: Chance Wintry Mix

High: 33

