Southeast Wisconsin weather: One more taste of summer

Here we go! We'll see one summer day with highs near the low 80s this afternoon. A breeze will pick up out of the southwest today, helping pull that mild air north. This is all ahead of a dry cold front that will move through this evening, which is why it's only one day of warmth.

Things will start feeling like fall again this weekend with highs in the 60s. A wave of energy will pass across the state this weekend bringing areas of clouds. While most of the hours this weekend will be dry, there will be a few periods on and off when we will see a few showers. It will also be a breezy weekend with wind gusts up near 30 mph on Sunday.

Cooler air drops down from Canada behind that system for Monday into Tuesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. We'll have a good chance for our first frost and freeze alerts by Monday night. A slow warming trend will carry us through next week.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and WarmHigh: 81

Wind: SW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild

Low: 55

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler, Ch. PM Showers

High: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, Cool, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 61

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cool, Ch. Showers

High: 55

TUESDAY: Morning Frost, Cool, Partly Cloudy

High: 55

