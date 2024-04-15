Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: One more sunny, warm day

Things will be a little bit cooler today after a very warm weekend. Expect highs in the mid 60s to low 70s for most areas.
and last updated 2024-04-15 06:53:07-04

Things will be a little bit cooler today after a very warm weekend! Milwaukee ended up hitting 76 degrees Sunday with Madison reaching the low 80s! Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s for most. The highest temperatures will be inland with cooler temperatures near the lake.

Our next system arrives on Tuesday bringing showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. There will be a low-end severe weather threat. Most of the area is under a level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather with extreme southern areas at a level 2. It does look like the highest threat for severe weather will stay down to our southwest across Iowa and Illinois. It's still something to keep an eye on as our threat will not be zero.

More showers and storms are possible on Wednesday with mild temperatures as the low passes just to our north keeping us on the mild side for one more day. Highs will be in the 60s. Cooler temperatures then move in for the rest of the week. Highs fall into the lower 50s by the weekend and areas of frost will be possible in the morning.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild; Afternoon Lake BreezeHigh: 65 Lake, 71 Inland
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 43
Wind: ENE 10 mph

TUESDAY: Rain & Storms Likely; Breezy, Low Severe Risk
High: 57
Wind: E 15-25 G 35 MPH

WEDNESDAY: Rain & Storms, Breezy
High: 65

THURSDAY: A Few Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
High: 58

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 55

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.