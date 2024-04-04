Southeast Wisconsin weather: One more round of snow and rain

Southeastern Wisconsin is finally drying out from an extended period of rainfall. Most places picked up an inch and a half or more of rain. Some area rivers are running higher than usual, leading to flood warnings in a few spots. Use extra caution near Fox River crossings, especially in Kenosha and Racine counties.

Another round of light snow is on the way later in the morning hours. A band of snow showers moves in from north to south beginning around or shortly after 6 a.m. Snow will gradually transition to rain showers after sunrise. A slushy accumulation is possible with this round of snowfall. Roads could become slick in some spots.

Rain will fizzle out later this afternoon and evening. Highs will only top out in the lower 40s. Overnight lows drop into the lower 30s.

Clouds remain overhead early Friday but will gradually clear throughout the day. The weekend starts off with sunshine before another round of rain moves in on Sunday.

Highs will slowly climb from the 40s into the 50s by next week.



THURSDAY: Chance Early Snow Showers; PM Rain/MixCloudy & Breezy

High: 41

Wind: N 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Rain/Snow Mix

Low: 33

Wind: N 10-15 G 25 mph

FRIDAY: Decreasing Clouds

High: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 46 Lake 50 Inland

SUNDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 46

MONDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 55

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.