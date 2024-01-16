Southeast Wisconsin weather: one more frigid day before temps pick back up

*** Wind Chill Advisory for all of southeastern Wisconsin until 9AM Wednesday. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero and frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. ***

This morning will be the coldest morning and today will be the last day with high temperatures in the single digits! Wind chills today will be between 15 to 30 below zero, but we are almost through the worst of this arctic air and will start a slow warm up.

Highs get back near the teens on Wednesday and will hold there through Saturday. It will still be a cold stretch of weather with our high temperatures near our average low.

A weak clipper system will pass just to our south on Friday bringing the chance for a few snow showers mainly towards the state line. Temperatures will push back into the 20s by Sunday and will keep warming up from there. We will be looking at a sloppy mess next week with snow melting temperatures in the forecast.



TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Still Bitter Cold High: 4. Wind Chill: -30 to -15

Wind: WSW 15-25 mph 30 mph gusts

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, A Touch Warmer

Low: -2. Wind Chill: -25 to -15

Wind: W 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Not quite as cold

High: 14

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries

High: 17

FRIDAY: Chance Snow Showers, Breezy

High: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 16



