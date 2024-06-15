Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: One more day of comfort

Enjoy one more day of the 70s! The heat and humidity ramp up tomorrow -- along with the chance for a few early storms.
and last updated 2024-06-15 08:14:09-04

Another comfortable and sunny day is on tap for southeastern Wisconsin. Soak up the sunshine and cooler weather because the heat and humidity are right around the corner. As high-pressure shifts East, southerly winds take hold once again. Highs climb into the mid-upper 70s today. Tonight, scattered showers are expected across central and portions of NW Wisconsin. A few may clip areas far NW of Milwaukee this evening. Additional showers/storms are expected tomorrow morning around sunrise. Again, these storms may clip areas far NW of Milwaukee. A couple storms may be on the stronger side - especially towards central Wisconsin.

Hot & humid conditions set in for much of the 7-day forecast. Sunday highs jump into the upper 80s with dew points in the 60s. This trend continues into Monday/Tuesday. Highs could top out in the lower 90s. Heat index values may approach the mid 90s - near 100-degrees in some spots. Pop-up storms cannot be ruled out with all of the heat around. This chance continues through much of week. However, there is a better chance of rain across central and NW Wisconsin.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance Showers far NWHigh: 74 lake 78 Inland
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms far NW; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 64
Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid; Slight Chance Shower/Storm
High: 88

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid; Slight Chance Pop-up Storms
High: 92

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Humid; Slight Chance Pop-up Storms
High: 88

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy
High: 86

