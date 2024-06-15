Southeast Wisconsin weather: One more day of comfort

Another comfortable and sunny day is on tap for southeastern Wisconsin. Soak up the sunshine and cooler weather because the heat and humidity are right around the corner. As high-pressure shifts East, southerly winds take hold once again. Highs climb into the mid-upper 70s today. Tonight, scattered showers are expected across central and portions of NW Wisconsin. A few may clip areas far NW of Milwaukee this evening. Additional showers/storms are expected tomorrow morning around sunrise. Again, these storms may clip areas far NW of Milwaukee. A couple storms may be on the stronger side - especially towards central Wisconsin.
Hot & humid conditions set in for much of the 7-day forecast. Sunday highs jump into the upper 80s with dew points in the 60s. This trend continues into Monday/Tuesday. Highs could top out in the lower 90s. Heat index values may approach the mid 90s - near 100-degrees in some spots. Pop-up storms cannot be ruled out with all of the heat around. This chance continues through much of week. However, there is a better chance of rain across central and NW Wisconsin.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance Showers far NWHigh: 74 lake 78 Inland
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms far NW; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 64
Wind: S 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid; Slight Chance Shower/Storm
High: 88
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid; Slight Chance Pop-up Storms
High: 92
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Humid; Slight Chance Pop-up Storms
High: 88
WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy
High: 86
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.