Southeast Wisconsin weather: One more comfortable day

We'll have one more comfortable day before temperatures and humidity jump up this weekend. Expect sunny skies all day long with some milky and hazy skies due to some wildfire smoke — you might have noticed it a bit yesterday. Highs today will be in the low 80s along the lake and mid 80s inland.

Here we go for the weekend! Upper 80s are likely with some areas touching 90, but it will feel like the 90s for everyone when you factor in the humidity. Temperatures climb even further Sunday with highs in the 90s and heat index values near if not over 100 degrees.

There will also be some storm chances in the evening and overnight this weekend. We call these "ridge runners", little waves of energy that produce storms on the edges of a big heat dome. These will develop to our northwest and drop southeast towards us at night. These storms could be strong to severe with straight line winds typically being the primary threat.



FRIDAY: Sunny, Some HazeHigh: 83

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 66

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm, and humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 87

Heat Index: 90s



SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 93

heat Index: Near 100

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 90

Heat Index: Upper 90s

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Slight T-Storm Chance

High: 83

