Southeast Wisconsin weather: One last day of rain

We're once again starting off very mild this morning, several degrees above our average high temperature. Scattered showers will continue on and off through the morning hours today. Winds will start to pick up late this morning into this afternoon along a cold front moving in from the west. We could see gusts up to 40 mph.

That front will also bring the chance for more showers and maybe even a few storms. If any storms do get going there is the chance one or two could start to rotate so there is a very low risk for gusty winds and a brief weak tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has areas northwest of Milwaukee under a marginal risk for a severe storm or two.

Winds will calm down and rain will move out for Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Expect nice weather for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 and mostly sunny skies. Our next chances of rain look to come Saturday night into Sunday.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, Mild, Scattered ShowersHigh: 68

Wind: SSW 15-25 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Breezy, Cooler, Mostly Cloudy

Low: 46

Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 55

Wind: NW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Rain Late

High: 58

