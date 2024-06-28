Southeast Wisconsin weather: On and off showers

We're seeing mostly cloudy skies with a few light showers this morning. We will see more activity this afternoon and evening with dry breaks between any showers. A few isolated thunderstorms might mix in with the showers heading into tonight.

An isolated shower or storm will still be possible Saturday morning and even an isolated shower or storm might pop up in the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the 80s. Sunday looks very similar to what we saw yesterday with highs falling into the low 70s and plenty of sunshine.



FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered ShowersHigh: 76

Wind: S 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, Isolated Storms

Low: 69

Wind: SW 10 mph

SATURDAY: Ch. Showers Early, Partly cloudy, Isolated PM Pop-Up Shower

High: 86



SUNDAY: Sunny

High: 71

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

TUESDAY: Chance Storms, Breezy

High: 80

