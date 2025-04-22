An area of showers and a few rumbles of thunder is moving in from western Wisconsin this morning. This will bring some areas of clouds and rain chances by the mid to late morning hours. This activity will weaken and start to fall apart as it pushes east, so the best rain chances will be further west across southwestern Wisconsin.

This is from a warm front sitting to our southwest, which will keep our winds out of the southeast but much lighter today. Highs will be in the 50s by the lake, with some 60s inland.

See how warm it could get in your area:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: On and off rain chances

Mainly dry conditions are expected this evening into tonight, except along the state line and into northern Illinois, where there could be a few more showers and storms. Lows tonight will be in the 40s with very light winds.

Wednesday will bring afternoon scattered showers and storms. With a southeast breeze, it will be cooler by the lake once again, with a high in the low 60s, while inland spots will reach near 70 degrees. On-and-off rain chances will continue through Friday. The good news is that the weekend looks dry, just a bit cooler in the 50s. Signs are pointing to a nice spring warm-up early next week.

TUESDAY: Few Showers, More Clouds Than SunHigh: 55 Lake, 63 Inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 43

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Sct. T-Showers

High: 63 Lake, 71 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Shower Chance

High: 59 Lake, 68 Inland

FRIDAY: Rain Showers, Mostly Cloudy

High: 56 Lake, 60 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 52 Lake, 58 Inland

