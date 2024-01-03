Southeast Wisconsin weather: not much warmer today as cloudy skies hold

Plenty of clouds around last night kept our temperatures mild in the low 30s this morning. Not much of a warm up today with highs in the mid 30s as cloudy skies hold. As a weak cold front sweeps across the state today we will see the chance for a few flurries and light snow showers mainly in the afternoon.

Skies will gradually clear tonight allowing temperatures to drop behind the front. Expect a chilly night with lows in the upper teens to low 20s near the lake. Enjoy some sunshine on Thursday because more clouds roll back in for the weekend.

We're still keeping an eye on a potential system impacting the region from Monday night to Wednesday morning. It's still too far out for any specifics, but it will be something to watch as it will likely bring accumulating snowfall somewhere across the midwest.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Few Flurries High: 36

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Chilly

Low: 22

Wind: N 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 32

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries

High: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries

High: 36



